 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CHRIS PACKHAM HOSTS Q&A FOR STUDENTS WITH LEARNING DISABILITIES AS THERAPEUTIC BENEFITS OF NATURE IS PRAISED FOR PEOPLE WITH AUTISM

Details
Hits: 988
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Stepping Stones School Students Interview Chris Packham

@ChrisGPackham has hosted a nature Q&A for children with learning disabilities and #autism during this year's Big #ButterflyCount 

The students with learning disabilities and autism, from the Stepping Stones School at Undershaw in Surrey, wrote their own questions for the nature presenter and learned about conserving nature and different species of butterflies and other insects.

Stepping Stones School at Undershaw is an aspirational special needs school developed through funding from the DFN Foundation, which is the co-sponsor of this year’s Big Butterfly Count.

Chris Packham said:

“It has been great to work with Stepping Stones school and DFN Foundation on this project as a way of teaching more young people about the importance of conserving nature and allowing us to highlight the huge therapeutic benefits that nature has for people with autism.”

Broadcaster and naturalist Chris Packham hosted a nature Q&A for students with learning disabilities and autism at Stepping Stones School following the launch this year’s Big Butterfly Count.

The Big Butterfly Count is the Butterfly Conservation’s annual citizen science event running from 17th July to 9th August.

To celebrate the launch a group of students from Stepping Stones School at Undershaw in Surrey, an aspirational special needs school, took part in writing their own questions for the TV presenter to learn about conserving nature and different species of butterflies and other insects.

The therapeutic impact that nature has on children and young people with autism has received increasing attention and praise in recent years.

Stepping Stones School at Undershaw, developed and funded by the DFN Foundation, delivers world-class special needs school facilities and high quality education, training, therapy and care to young people with learning disabilities and autism. The school supports students in reaching their full potential, providing a real sense of hope and high expectations as they take their place as fully contributing members of their community and society.

The grounds of Stepping Stones School at Undershaw includes a Forest School which occupies a small area of woodland facilitating lessons set in nature for lower school class groups and therapy sessions for upper school students.

The natural environment setting means that nature plays a big part in the lessons, as being immersed in nature is hugely beneficial for children and young people with learning disabilities and autism, and a great way of releasing energy through low impact actions, decreasing sensitivity to stimuli, improving co-ordination and increasing activity levels.

Stepping Stones School Students Interview Chris Packham 

Advertisement

Worldâ€™s most technologically advanced training platform, TRANSFORM launches to the education sector
FE Video
UK-headquartered 3t Energy Group is the worldâ€™s foremost training se
ATTFE College - Virtual FEstival of Learning
FE Video
@ATTFE_BSO - Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (@ATT_FECo
Black Heart Foundationâ€™s â€˜Each Day. Every Dayâ€™ Crowdfunding Equality Campaign Raises Over Â£500,000 In Its First Week for young people in FE and HE
FE Video
@Blackheart4goodâ€™S crowdfunding equality campaign raises over Â£500,

During the Q&A the nature presenter was quizzed about different species of butterfly, the lifespan of the insects, and the butterfly’s importance in nature.

Packham has also praised the therapeutic benefits that comes from interacting with nature for people with learning disabilities and autism.

Chris Packham said:

“It has been great to engage with these amazing young people from Stepping Stones School following the launch of the Big Butterfly Count, giving us the opportunity to teach more young people about the importance of conserving nature whilst highlighting the huge therapeutic benefits that nature has for people with autism.

“From my own experience, I know the hugely positive impact that connecting with nature has for individuals with autism. It is very important that we continue to raise awareness of the benefits of being outdoors in nature for children and adults with autism -  the Big Butterfly Count is a great example of how we can meet this ambition and get involved with nature in different ways.”

Headteacher of the Stepping Stones School,  Jacqueline Silver, said:

“Nature plays an important role here at Stepping Stones, so it was wonderful for our students to have the opportunity to ask Chris Packham questions and receive their very own expert lesson on butterflies.  

“The nature here at Undershaw brings a lot of joy to our students and being immersed in this environment is highly beneficial for individuals with learning disabilities by increasing the students’ social interactions, communication skills and general wellbeing, while also helping to calm the mind and allowing our students to grow in confidence.” 

The DFN Foundation, this year’s co-sponsor of the Big Butterfly Count, is a commissioning charity established in 2014 to make a positive difference to the lives of young people with special educational needs and disabilities. Today its reach has grown to influencing policy and funding developments in special needs education, employability, healthcare and conservation.

Chairman of the DFN Foundation, David Forbes-Nixon, said:

“Stepping Stones at Undersaw is very close to all of our hearts at the DFN Foundation. We would like to pay a special thanks to Chris Packham for taking time to answer the questions from the students here.

“Stepping Stones is a great example of positively incorporating nature and education in an effective way that supports therapeutic wellbeing and development. This truly represents our passion and vision as a charity, bringing positive change, helping to unlock natural potential and build a more inclusive and environmentally conscious society.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

London School of Economics experts debate China’s withdrawal from global economy
FE Video
Experts from @LSEIDEAS The London School of Economics’ foreign polic
Claiming exceptional costs associated with coronavirus for schools, academies, local authorities and multi academy trusts
FE Video
Instructions on how to claim exceptional costs related to coronavirus
Gavin Williamson set outs his bold plans on how Further Education will level up the nation
FE Video
Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson's #FEreform speech with @SMFthink
Your results, what next? Understanding your qualifications grades this summer
FE Video
@Ofqual - #Exams and assessments were cancelled this year due to coron
Applications invited for third wave of Technical Teaching Fellowships
FE Video
Applications are now open for the third wave of Technical Teaching Fel
Gower College Swansea holds virtual Health and Wellbeing Day
FE Video
@GowerCollegeSwa recently held its third annual Health and Wellbeing D
Employment Outlook 2020: Which countries, industries and workers will be hardest hit by the jobs crisis?
FE Video
Facing the jobs crisis - Just Launched: Employment Outlook 2020Unemplo
World’s most technologically advanced training platform, TRANSFORM launches to the education sector
FE Video
UK-headquartered 3t Energy Group is the world’s foremost training se
ATTFE College - Virtual FEstival of Learning
FE Video
@ATTFE_BSO - Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (@ATT_FECo
Uxbridge College’s starring role in getting the UK’s students back on site
FE Video
@UxbridgeCollege is playing a starring role in a Government campaign t
Celebrities, politicians and business leaders to highlight vital role of university graduates
FE Video
Actor Russell Brand (@RustyRockets), Dame @CBICarolyn Fairbairn, and @
Black Heart Foundation’s ‘Each Day. Every Day’ Crowdfunding Equality Campaign Raises Over £500,000 In Its First Week for young people in FE and HE
FE Video
@Blackheart4good’S crowdfunding equality campaign raises over £500,

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 12 hours 53 minutes ago

#WomenEd England Launch 18th July 2020

#WomenEd England Launch 18th July 2020

Join us for our first @WomenEdEngland event, where we hear from new voices in our community who have agreed to be #10% Braver and share their...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 12 hours 54 minutes ago

RT @FENews: 21st Century Learning World Readiness with Joseph Olan, Educational Presenter/Author: As communities and educators around the w…
View Original Tweet

Fiona Chalk
Fiona Chalk has a new avatar. 19 hours 16 minutes ago
Fiona Chalk

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4814)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page