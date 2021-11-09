 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New Teaching Facilities As More People Enter Post-16 Education

Details
Hits: 374
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Teaching facilities across England will be extended and transformed for 16-19 year olds as part of a new £83 million investment in post-16 providers.

Demand is expected to increase for post-16 places as more young people continue with education or enter skills training. This investment will mean schools and colleges can continue to offer places to all young people who want them, increasing access to a range of education options, including A levels, T Levels, apprenticeships or traineeships, and ensuring young people can gain the skills they need to progress into a well-paid job.

Thirty-nine post-16 providers have been awarded a share of the multi-million pound fund, which will be used to build new classrooms, science labs, and extend teaching facilities. This builds on the extensive action under way, as out in the Skills for Jobs White Paper, to transform further and technical education and deliver the skilled workforce employers and the economy need, helping to level up skills and opportunities for more people across the country.

Minister for Skills Alex Burghart said:

“Every young person should have the opportunity to gain the skills they need to reach their goals and go on to have successful careers.

“This investment will boost capacity so we can make sure there is a place for every 16 to 19-year-old, giving them access to the high-quality learning facilities they need to succeed.”

The programme will also support the government’s drive to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with all successful providers required to show how their projects will contribute to the target.

Providers benefitting from the investment include Sixth Form Colleges, FE Colleges, 16-19 academies and free schools, and a University Technical College (UTC). The funding will help make sure they can build extra capacity to increase their admissions in 2022 or 2023.

Successful bids include East Kent College Group (Ashford College), which will use the funding to build a new extension, creating an ‘engineering hub’ and additional space for business and IT provision, growing capacity for around 250 new students. Wyke Sixth Form College in Hull will build a new two-storey extension which will provide seven additional classrooms, as well as increasing social and learning space for students. This will allow the college to increase its capacity by 350 people.

Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges, David Hughes, said:

“Young people have higher aspirations than ever with growing numbers taking A levels, T Levels and other courses they’ll need for a successful career or further study. These capital funds will help a number of colleges increase the number of places on offer and are a really good investment by the country in its future.”

Jisc's 2019 cyber security survey now open
Sector News
This yearâ€™s cyber security posture survey is now live and weâ€™d lik
Sunlight launches
Sector News
On Friday, 5 November, ten young engineers officially started their 18
Gower College Swanseaâ€™s music students take Fringe Festival by storm
Sector News
@GowerCollege Swanseaâ€™s Music Production and Performance students re

James Kewin,   Deputy Chief Executive, Sixth Form Colleges Association, said:

"The Post-16 Capacity Fund is an extremely welcome development and we are pleased that so many institutions will benefit from the first round of funding announced today. As the number of 16 to 19-year-olds participating in education continues to rise, it is vital that 16 to 19 providers have the capacity to accommodate the increase in student numbers. The post-16 capacity fund provides invaluable investment to institutions as they prepare for the demographic increase in 16 to 19-year-olds, and the projects announced today will benefit young people right across England.”

The Post-16 Capacity Fund is part of a wider programme of significant, long-term investment in the buildings and facilities the country needs to deliver world class skills training.

The Chancellor recently announced that the government will invest £2.8 billion of capital funding by 2024/25 so that students have access to the facilities and equipment they need. This includes further funding to support post-16 providers to build additional capacity for the rising numbers of 16 to 19-year-olds.

Angela Williams, Principal of Huddersfield New College, said:

We are absolutely delighted to have been successful in our Post-16 Capacity Fund bid. The Capital Fund monies will enable us to provide this excellent sixth form education to a further 240 of these 16-year-olds, bringing our overall capacity to just under 3000. In unlocking the potential of nearly 3000 young people at Level 3, year on year, we will also be supporting the local economy, by enhancing the pool of confident, skilled and ambitious young people able to take up their place in this economy, helping to build local wealth.”

Sara Russell, Principal and Chief Executive of Peter Symonds College, said:

“I am delighted that we have been awarded this funding towards the building of a much needed flexible teaching block. It is important to us that our students have the very best learning environment possible. This new, state of the art teaching block will enhance our teaching and learning facilities even further and ensure that our students continue to learn in the very best facilities.”

Jonathan Prest, Principal of Barton Peveril Sixth Form College, said:

“We are delighted to have been able to access the capacity fund. We will be able to develop a highly cost effective space, which will provide outstanding teaching spaces, in what will be the greenest building on our estate. We can now meet the demographic growth in our region for the next few years.”

The 39 providers who successfully bid for Post 16 capacity funding are:                         

 Post 16 provider

Local Authority

Post 16 provider

Local Authority

Aston University Engineering Academy

Birmingham

Kirklees College

Kirklees

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College

Hampshire

Long Road Sixth Form College

Cambridgeshire

Bedford College

Bedford

Luminate Education Group

Leeds

Bilborough Sixth Form College (Better Futures MAT)

Nottingham

Luton Sixth Form College

Luton

Brockenhurst College

Hampshire

Milton Keynes College

Milton Keynes

Christ the King Sixth Form

Lewisham

New College Pontefract (New Collaborative Learning Trust)

Wakefield

Cirencester College

Gloucestershire

Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College

Leeds

City of Stoke on Trent Sixth Form College (Potteries Educational Trust)

Stoke-on-Trent

Peter Symonds College

Hampshire

City of Wolverhampton College

Wolverhampton

Portsmouth College

Portsmouth

Dixons Sixth Form Academy (Dixons Academies Trust)

Bradford

Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College

Darlington

Durham Sixth Form Centre

County Durham

Ron Dearing University Technical College

Kingston upon Hull

East Kent College Group

Kent

Runshaw College

Lancashire

Hereford Sixth Form College (Heart of Mercia Academy Trust)

Herefordshire

Sandwell College

Sandwell

Hills Road Sixth Form College

Cambridgeshire

St Francis Xavier Sixth Form College

Wandsworth

Huddersfield New College

Kirklees

St Vincent College (Lighthouse Learning Trust)

Hampshire

Inspire Education Group

Peterborough

Suffolk New College

Suffolk

Itchen Sixth Form College

Southampton

TEC Partnership

North Yorkshire

John Leggott College

North Lincolnshire

The Henley College

Oxfordshire

Joseph Chamberlain 6th Form College

Birmingham

Woking College

Surrey
 

 

  

 

Wyke Sixth Form College

Kingston upon Hull
 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Boost for North East entrepreneurs as Newcastle College launches Synergy Hub
Sector News
A new North East hub designed to encourage collaboration between educa
Jisc's 2019 cyber security survey now open
Sector News
This year’s cyber security posture survey is now live and we’d lik
Construction Traineeship Programme introduced at Cambridge Regional College
Sector News
November 2021 will see the launch of a Traineeship Programme in Constr
Sunlight launches
Sector News
On Friday, 5 November, ten young engineers officially started their 18
Gower College Swansea’s music students take Fringe Festival by storm
Sector News
@GowerCollege Swansea’s Music Production and Performance students re
Bradford College achieves Investors in Diversity standard
Sector News
@BradfordCollege has achieved a major milestone in its equality, diver
Students Shape Solutions To Net Zero At ‘schools Cop’
Sector News
Young people’s voices to be heard by decision makers after nationwid
Barnsley College celebrates one year of T Levels
Sector News
One year on from launching the new T Level qualifications, Barnsley Co
Imperial and Cyprus launch new space partnership to inspire next generation
Sector News
Imperial and the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO) have lau
Exact Editions Partners with JISC on a New Deal for Further Education Colleges
Sector News
Exact Editions (@exacteditions) Partners with Jisc (@Jisc) on a New De
BHS Award For DCG Head
Sector News
Derby College Group’s (@derbycollege) Head of Land-based curriculum
UK remains top destination for international students + healthcare applications triple
Sector News
Healthcare courses experienced the highest growth with the number of a

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on Further Education teachers will be required to integrate sustainability into their teaching 10 hours 46 minutes ago

Is this the expensive and untested strategy which most global participants have
not yet transfomed...

Mollie Whichello
Mollie Whichello has published a new article: Leading Decision Intelligence business unveils huge leap forward for enterprise AI at its inaugural AltitudeX conference 13 hours 56 minutes ago
Bradford College
Bradford College has published a new article: Bradford College achieves Investors in Diversity standard 13 hours 59 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6245)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page