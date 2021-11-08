Sunlight launches "RISE to the Challenge" graduate training and employment program

On Friday, 5 November, ten young engineers officially started their 18-month journey at Sunlight, in the context of the "RISE to the Challenge" paid training and employment program for graduates.
It’s an initiative for training talented engineers in pioneering lithium technologies. Sunlight, a technology company specialising in integrated and innovative energy storage solutions, invests significantly in Research & Development (R&D) and human resources – focusing on youth empowerment.
More than 50 graduate and post-graduate engineers from all specialties –Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical, Production, etc.– applied to the "RISE to the Challenge" program. Following the assessment and interview process, ten people were selected.
The new colleagues will spend the next 18 months working alongside the best of the sector, in rotating 6-month terms at key Sunlight departments – Lithium R&D, Product Management and Pre-sales, where they will have the opportunity to take part in demanding projects, across the company’s facilities. And during that process, to train, gain valuable experience, and further develop their technical and creative skills.
Commenting on the official launch of the program, the company’s HR Director, Vassilis Gavroglou, noted:
"Sunlight is at the forefront of the energy storage sector with significant investments, particularly in lithium technologies. Given our lithium-related activity and commitment to developing new talent, we created "RISE to the Challenge". Pursuing the vision to power the world through knowledge and become a source of empowerment, we launch initiatives that create opportunities for growth and employment."
Participants will be assessed upon concluding each of the three terms and those who excel will be offered full-time employment at Sunlight.
Sunlight and ReGeneration launch 1st Academy on Production Engineering for young graduates
03/11/2021: 90 hours of training in the sought after sector of Production Engineering with the aim to train and employ engineers, focusing on northern Greece
ReGeneration, the biggest employment and education program for young graduates, and Sunlight, a technology company specializing in integrated and innovative energy storage solutions, launch the first ever “ReGeneration Academy on Production Engineering, powered by Sunlight.”
It’s an innovative training program in Production Engineering, with the aim to educate, specialize, empower, and employ young graduates, focusing on northern Greece.*
The Academy’s educational program has been designed by ReGeneration and Sunlight, and will be implemented with the collaboration of Code.Hub and the academic support of the Athens Tech College. It’s addressed to graduates of Polytechnic Schools (Electrical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Production or Environmental Engineers) and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), offering candidates 90 hours of specialized theoretical and practical training.
Participation at the Academy will offer graduates the opportunity to effectively contribute to a company’s production processes, from both a scientific-technical aspect (i.e. as engineers), as well as an administrative one; to learn about industrial production and develop and enhance their skills, working alongside the best of the sector.
Pursuing the vision to power the world through knowledge and become a source of empowerment, Sunlight invests in creating the next generation of executives who will support the company’s mission to develop innovative solutions and applications that improve people’s lives.
Applications will remain open until 14:00 (GR time) on 23 November 2021. The 6-week program (13 December 2021 – 4 February 2022) will be held online in a virtual classroom